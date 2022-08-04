Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Head-To-Head Survey

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $52.06 million 1.75 $12.41 million $2.23 8.86 Colony Bankcorp $106.88 million 2.37 $18.66 million $1.28 11.26

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Colony Bankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Bankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

18.2% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pathfinder Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Colony Bankcorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Colony Bankcorp has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.24%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 26.23% 12.36% 1.04% Colony Bankcorp 15.39% 10.34% 0.90%

Summary

Colony Bankcorp beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. As of February 03, 2022, it operated through ten full-service offices located in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, as well as one limited purpose office located in Oneida County. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 20, 2022, it operated 39 locations throughout Georgia. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

