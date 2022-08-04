Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 229.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Trading Down 0.4 %

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $128.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,318. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.07.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

