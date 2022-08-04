PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

PYPL traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $97.52. 687,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,594,312. PayPal has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

