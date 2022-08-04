Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Downgraded to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEGA. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities downgraded Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $142.55.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Pegasystems by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.