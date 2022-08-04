Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBK opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.66. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,977.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $332,265. 18.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth $8,543,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

