Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of PEBK opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.66. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth $8,543,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.
