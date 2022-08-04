PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.9 %

PEP stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.17. The company had a trading volume of 72,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.69. The company has a market capitalization of $241.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.