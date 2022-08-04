Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $907.00 million-$923.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.62 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $16.36 on Thursday, reaching $93.08. 920,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,349. Perficient has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Perficient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,757 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth about $1,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

