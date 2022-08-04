Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.16. 15,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,303. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $939.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 64,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

