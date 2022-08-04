Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.
Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.16. 15,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,303. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $939.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
