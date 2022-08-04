PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) PT Raised to $202.00 at Robert W. Baird

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $198.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.25. 15,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

