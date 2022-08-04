Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy Price Performance

TSE PMT traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,905. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79. Perpetual Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perpetual Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perpetual Energy news, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 26,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$41,875.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,569,467. In other news, Senior Officer Jeff Green sold 71,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$94,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,962 shares in the company, valued at C$756,524.65. Also, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 26,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$41,875.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 990,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,569,467.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.