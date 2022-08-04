Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on September 20th

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Perrigo has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE PRGO opened at $42.52 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.