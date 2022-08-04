Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTRUF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Further Reading

