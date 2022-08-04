Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a current ratio of 12.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $151,905.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,648.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Asit Parikh bought 12,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran bought 20,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $151,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,648.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock worth $415,105. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also

