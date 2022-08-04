Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 2,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Photronics Stock Up 2.5 %

Photronics stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.03. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,294,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Photronics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Photronics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

