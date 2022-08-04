PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.27 and last traded at $52.31. 231,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 306,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

