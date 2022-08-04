PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading Down 0.6%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.27 and last traded at $52.31. 231,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 306,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

