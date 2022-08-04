Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of PDO opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

