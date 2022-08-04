Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Prudent Investors Network

Prudent Investors Network boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 9.7% of Prudent Investors Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prudent Investors Network owned 0.56% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $20,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,970. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.82. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $112.25.

