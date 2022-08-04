Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ping Identity to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.87.

Ping Identity stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.95. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth approximately $76,424,000. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth approximately $19,844,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ping Identity by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC boosted its position in Ping Identity by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,848,000 after acquiring an additional 591,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

