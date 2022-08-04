Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Issues Earnings Results

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ping Identity Price Performance

PING stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 382,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,356. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ping Identity

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,202,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after buying an additional 149,581 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ping Identity Company Profile

PING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.