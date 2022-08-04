Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 320,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,028,980. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,395,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

