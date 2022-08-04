Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 320,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,028,980. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,395,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

