Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.35.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $217.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,738. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.02.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.