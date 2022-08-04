Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $220.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.02. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.53%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

