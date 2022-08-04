Piper Sandler Increases Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $30.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Up 4.9 %

RUN traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.25. 271,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,222. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,339 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 65,269 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.