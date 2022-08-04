Piper Sandler Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $73.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.01% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.18.
Olin Stock Performance
OLN stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $52.14. 30,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,217. Olin has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Olin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Olin by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Olin by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
About Olin
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.
