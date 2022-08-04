Piper Sandler Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $63.24 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.48.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 270.16% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

