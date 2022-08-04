Piper Sandler Trims NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price to $60.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVAGet Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUVA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $64.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NuVasive by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

