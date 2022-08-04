Pitbull Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Pitbull coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pitbull has a market capitalization of $34.29 million and approximately $731,630.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pitbull has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00636899 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016351 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00035348 BTC.
About Pitbull
Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.
