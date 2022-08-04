Pixium Vision (OTCMKTS:PXMVF) Trading Up 26.4%

Pixium Vision SA (OTCMKTS:PXMVF – Get Rating) shares traded up 26.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.15 and last traded at 1.15. 7,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 8,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.91.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Pixium Vision in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pixium Vision SA, a bioelectronics and brain machine interface technology company, specialized in neuromodulation application. It develops PRIMA System, a bionic vision system for patients with severe vision loss due to retinal degeneration caused by the dry atrophic form of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD); and to treat bilndness, which replace the normal physiological function of the eye's photoreceptor cells by electrically stimulating the nerve cells of the inner retina, which then transmit the visual information to the brain via the optic nerve.

