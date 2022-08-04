Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,646 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,563,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 378.26%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

