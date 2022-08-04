Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Lifted to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.05.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

PAA stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,325 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

