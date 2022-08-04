PlayGame (PXG) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

PlayGame (PXG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. PlayGame has a market cap of $281,998.51 and approximately $6,430.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,712.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003906 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00128608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032551 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

