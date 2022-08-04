PlotX 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $126,158.00 (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $126,158.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlotX has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlotX

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PlotX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

