Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BPOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Popular news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular
Popular Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.49. Popular has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $99.49.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.
Popular Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.
Popular Company Profile
Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Popular (BPOP)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.