Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Popular news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Popular Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 102.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 485.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.49. Popular has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

