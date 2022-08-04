Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSTL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 484.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 138,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 73,420 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $321.63 million, a P/E ratio of 131.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 707.75%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

