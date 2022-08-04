PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.88. 49,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,280. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 105.88%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

