PPL (NYSE:PPL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,935,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.75. PPL has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

