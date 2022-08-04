PPL (NYSE:PPL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.
PPL Stock Performance
NYSE:PPL traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,935,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.75. PPL has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
