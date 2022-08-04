Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after purchasing an additional 236,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

