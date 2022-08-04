Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.18-$4.23 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of PBH traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.97. 385,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.