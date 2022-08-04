Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.18-$4.23 EPS.

Shares of PBH traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.97. 385,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

