Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 666 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 20,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

NYSE:VZ opened at $45.33 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

