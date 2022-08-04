Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 134 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

American Electric Power stock opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

