Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $155,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.63. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

