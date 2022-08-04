Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $66.77 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.