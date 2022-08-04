Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 146.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS IBMM opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06.

