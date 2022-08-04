Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.