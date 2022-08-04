Private Management Group Inc. Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 45.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,973 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.89 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $166.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

