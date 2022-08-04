Private Management Group Inc. Sells 2,102 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after buying an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after buying an additional 3,442,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,625,000 after acquiring an additional 86,741 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

