ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC) Insider Buys £175,000 in Stock

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) insider Daniel ONeill acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £175,000 ($214,434.51).

ProCook Group Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of LON:PROC opened at GBX 42.80 ($0.52) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £46.63 million and a PE ratio of 853.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.85. ProCook Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166 ($2.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.70.

Get ProCook Group alerts:

ProCook Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.22%. ProCook Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

ProCook Group Company Profile

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProCook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProCook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.