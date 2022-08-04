Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 5.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

ICE traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.17. 103,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,984. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

