Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,915. The stock has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.70. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

